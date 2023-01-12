Airbnb and TAT support digital nomad travel rebound with Live and Work guide

Looking to attract more remote workers and long-term travellers to Thailand, both parties today co-launched a dedicated 'Live and Work in Thailand' digital information guide that is now live at https://www.airbnb.com/liveandworkanywherethailand.

With Thailand targeting 20 million international arrivals this year and Bangkok currently ranking #5 on top trending travel destinations globally on Airbnb in 2023, tourism and long-term stays (stays longer than 28 days) remain key to the country's economic recovery.

Notably, Airbnb data in 2022 showed rapidly growing interested in long-term stays across the country - nights booked for long-term stays in non-urban areas approximately doubled in Thailand in Q2 2022, up from Q2 2019 pre-pandemic.

While Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai usually rank as the top searched destinations for long-term stays, destinations outside major metropolitan hubs – namely Koh Pha Ngan, Koh Lanta and Krabi – were also popular for long-term stays in Q2 last year.

Airbnb and the TAT's new 'Live and Work Anywhere' guide aims to provide key information for remote workers, including digital nomads, who are aspiring to live and work in Thailand – including practical information on the country's economy and infrastructure, affordable living, culture and heritage, and tips on travel and leisure.

The guide also includes resources for long-term visas, tax information and language. It highlights the variety of long-term stay options available including on Airbnb, and showcases cities currently popular with remote workers as well as lesser-known but equally compelling options, making the guide an essential one-stop resource for anyone interested in remote working from Thailand.