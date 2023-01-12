Airbnb and TAT support digital nomad travel rebound with Live and Work guide
The rise of remote working is a growing opportunity for countries and regions, and one that Thailand is capitalising on with a unique partnership between Airbnb and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Looking to attract more remote workers and long-term travellers to Thailand, both parties today co-launched a dedicated 'Live and Work in Thailand' digital information guide that is now live at https://www.airbnb.com/liveandworkanywherethailand.
With Thailand targeting 20 million international arrivals this year and Bangkok currently ranking #5 on top trending travel destinations globally on Airbnb in 2023, tourism and long-term stays (stays longer than 28 days) remain key to the country's economic recovery.
Notably, Airbnb data in 2022 showed rapidly growing interested in long-term stays across the country - nights booked for long-term stays in non-urban areas approximately doubled in Thailand in Q2 2022, up from Q2 2019 pre-pandemic.
While Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai usually rank as the top searched destinations for long-term stays, destinations outside major metropolitan hubs – namely Koh Pha Ngan, Koh Lanta and Krabi – were also popular for long-term stays in Q2 last year.
Airbnb and the TAT's new 'Live and Work Anywhere' guide aims to provide key information for remote workers, including digital nomads, who are aspiring to live and work in Thailand – including practical information on the country's economy and infrastructure, affordable living, culture and heritage, and tips on travel and leisure.
The guide also includes resources for long-term visas, tax information and language. It highlights the variety of long-term stay options available including on Airbnb, and showcases cities currently popular with remote workers as well as lesser-known but equally compelling options, making the guide an essential one-stop resource for anyone interested in remote working from Thailand.
Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said, "The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to partner with Airbnb on this global initiative to publicise Thailand as a premier destination for digital nomads and remote workers. Many Thai destinations, including Bangkok and Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani province, have already ranked worldwide as top hotspots for digital nomads, and we are committing to promoting this priority as part of our 'Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters' campaign. Together, we will continue working to drive Thailand towards a more Sustainable and Responsible Tourism".
Mich Goh, Airbnb's Head of Public Policy for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said, "Thailand is one of the top choices for remote workers and digital nomads across the globe, who are looking for more flexibility in where they live and work. In partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, we support the growth of long-term travellers keen to live and work in Thailand, while driving tourism and economic benefits to more destinations and local communities across the country."
Airbnb recently launched a Host Guide with tips for Hosts on how to support remote workers. The global company has also published Airbnb's Guide to Live and Work Anywhere: How Communities Can Benefit from Remote Workers, a guide for governments and destinations outlining recommendations for how communities can benefit economically from the rise in remote workers. The guide is based on Airbnb's insights, data and experiences in partnering with 20 destinations worldwide, including Thailand, that are embracing the potential of remote work, as well as a review of global remote worker programs.