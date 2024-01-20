Business leaders pioneer Amcham's 2024 Strategy

Attended by Amcham's Board of Governors and Committee and Council Leaders, the Strategy Session is an opportunity for leadership to collaborate on the upcoming year's programming and policy priorities.

"After a successful 2023 with over 200 events, a second year of strong membership growth, expanded government engagement with more than 50 meetings, and increased media presence, Amcham's 2024 strategy includes keeping this momentum up in member growth, engagement, and services. We have also seen another surge in leadership volunteerism this year, and we aim to build on this to drive our advocacy and programming,"- said Amcham President, Ornkanya (Mook) Pibuldham, Chief Country Officer, Bank of America.

Amcham continues to work with the Royal Thai Government to engage private sector expertise and know-how with the mutual goal of a thriving business environment. In 2023, the Chamber introduced the Five to Thrive to improve the ease of doing business in the Kingdom and enhance Thailand's competitiveness. Amcham will offer members many opportunities to meet the Royal Thai Government through productive round table meetings and larger networking events.