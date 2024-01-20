Business leaders pioneer Amcham's 2024 Strategy
On January 18, business leaders convened to set the 2024 strategic goals and direction for the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (Amcham).
Attended by Amcham's Board of Governors and Committee and Council Leaders, the Strategy Session is an opportunity for leadership to collaborate on the upcoming year's programming and policy priorities.
"After a successful 2023 with over 200 events, a second year of strong membership growth, expanded government engagement with more than 50 meetings, and increased media presence, Amcham's 2024 strategy includes keeping this momentum up in member growth, engagement, and services. We have also seen another surge in leadership volunteerism this year, and we aim to build on this to drive our advocacy and programming,"- said Amcham President, Ornkanya (Mook) Pibuldham, Chief Country Officer, Bank of America.
Amcham continues to work with the Royal Thai Government to engage private sector expertise and know-how with the mutual goal of a thriving business environment. In 2023, the Chamber introduced the Five to Thrive to improve the ease of doing business in the Kingdom and enhance Thailand's competitiveness. Amcham will offer members many opportunities to meet the Royal Thai Government through productive round table meetings and larger networking events.
The Amcham Thailand Foundation (ATF) will continue to expand its scholarship program, which annually sends 85 disadvantaged Thai scholarship students through university and vocational schools and is funded entirely by member contributions and proceeds from Amcham social events.
In partnership with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, Amcham will host a US-Thai Business Summit in the second quarter, while maintaining a full calendar of more than 200 events featuring speaker presentations, networking opportunities, capacity and team-building events. The Chamber will also host more than 60 working group meetings focusing on customs and excise updates, tourism, healthcare, aerospace, sustainability, and general government affairs for members to collaborate on key issues affecting the business community and to prioritise policy recommendations in these fields.