Urgent reforms needed to strengthen Thai economy in next decade Wichit Chaitrong

On the bright side of the 1997-Asian financial crisis, it corrected the value of the baht, making it cheaper and resulting in a boost for Thailand’s exports.

The financial sector and businesses embraced reforms, making them better prepared for later crises.

But the weakest link in the economy is the public sector, which has dodged the urgent need for reforms.

The Covid-19 outbreak and other dynamic forces have demonstrated that Thailand needs reforms in order to moveforward into the next decade, according to experts.

“Many economic and social challenges have reached or passed a tipping point where potential risks can propagate exponentially,” warns Veerathai Santiprabhob, former central bank governor.

The economic landscape is subject to VUCA -- volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity.

“The consequence is expected to be VUCA-plus. For example, the impact of climate change will become more serious,” Veerathai warned.

The world is unlikely to achieve the global temperature rise target of less than 1.5 degrees Celsius. When the tipping point is passed, it would take an exponential path not a linear one, he pointed out.

While the financial world has been flooded with excessive liquidity, the market has been subject to high volatility.

The evolution of information and communications technology has been rapid with the advent of artificial intelligence and 5G mobile technology. “Those who have high capability in information and communications technology have a great advantage in the new operating landscape,” he said.

The Thai economy faces two key constraints -- ageing population and limitation

of fiscal space, according to Veerathai.