An abiding commitment to quality for 50 years, and hereafter

Back in 1971 or half a century ago, imagine a group of idealists coming together, burning with ambition, and sharing a common, larger vision: to start a quality media organisation for Thai people and foreigners in Thailand.

That one bold move became the Nation Group’s foundation stone, and that boldness has remained a trademark of the organisation.

For 50 years since then, the Nation Group’s media have become an integral part of Thai society, voicing their hopes and their fears, their dreams and their doubts, their joys and their frustrations. For half a century, the group's media have loyally recorded major events and their fallout in the country's history, with a firm commitment to ethics and professionalism.

For 50 years, Nation Group has offered a window view of Thailand and the world, becoming a respected voice, famous for its independence and ingenuity, a home for the talented and the dedicated.