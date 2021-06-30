An abiding commitment to quality for 50 years, and hereafter

Back in 1971 or half a century ago, imagine a group of idealists coming together, burning with ambition, and sharing a common, larger vision: to start a quality media organisation for Thai people and foreigners in Thailand.
That one bold move became the Nation Group’s foundation stone, and that boldness has remained a trademark of the organisation.
For 50 years since then, the Nation Group’s media have become an integral part of Thai society, voicing their hopes and their fears, their dreams and their doubts, their joys and their frustrations. For half a century, the group's media have loyally recorded major events and their fallout in the country's history, with a firm commitment to ethics and professionalism.
For 50 years, Nation Group has offered a window view of Thailand and the world, becoming a respected voice, famous for its independence and ingenuity, a home for the talented and the dedicated.
The sapling that was planted 50 years ago, has now grown into a giant tree. Nation Group has elevated itself from a media organisation into an institution that has produced generations of highly respected and loved media personnel for print, TV, and online platforms.
Like the vicissitude of the seasons in human existence, Nation Group has had its high moments of celebrations and plaudits, but it has also faced several challenges, crises and changes over its long journey, but always bouncing back. On the economic front, it has withstood the Raja Investment-triggered crisis, the 1997 Asian financial meltdown, the 2008 Hamburger crisis, and now the severe economic impact from Covid-19, a tribute to its never-say-die spirit.
In other areas too, Nation Group has been buffeted by the rapid winds of change, which have manifested through digital disruption. The transition to the new era is being undertaken with the same level of dedication as when the founders embarked on this mission.
It is undoubtedly a tribute to a media's power and influence when its reportage ruffles the feathers of the high and mighty. Over the years, Nation Group has had to withstand immense pressure and sometimes bear economic consequences, for its bold and uncompromising stance.
No matter what we have faced, we have remained true to our vision to serve as a quality, ethical and professional media with a commitment to serve the nation and the people.
Even on the business side, our sense of social responsibility has often overridden the corporate pursuit of profit. We continue to prioritise quality and integrity over dividends, because we believe a quality organisation must always embrace its social responsibility. We believe beyond the rating game that entertainment channels often thrive in, a quality media will always hold a special place in the hearts of the public. And it is that place we seek.
I, as the leader of this organisation who has received the torch from its founder, pledge to work to the fullest of my abilities to strengthen Nation Group and sustain its role as a trustworthy and reliable media for Thai people and our society in all the years to come.
The future beckons!
With respect,
Shine Bunnag
Published : June 30, 2021
