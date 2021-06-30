Lessons and Opportunities In a Post-Crisis World

With the economy battered by the pandemic and the public healthcare sector in a crisis, the resilience of Thailand’s economy and businesses has been put to test.

The central bank’s governor, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, however, is offering ideas about lessons learned

and opportunities in a post-crisis world.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has also pledged to readjust policies to support those affected by the crisis, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), who have been hit badly over the past year and half since the pandemic began.

Thailand’s economy has also suffered the deepest contraction in the region due to its dependency on the tourism sector.

The third wave of Covid-19 coupled with uncertain and slow vaccine rollout has made it clear that Thailand’s economic recovery will not return to pre-Covid levels until the first quarter of 2023.

The recurring Covid waves and resulting lockdowns have severely disrupted economic activities by affecting the purchasing power of consumers, Sethaput said. Consumer spending dropped significantly and damaged trade and services, he explained.

This year, the economy is expected to expand by just 1.8 per cent, after it contracted by 6.1 per cent last year.

The challenge that lies ahead is uneven recovery.