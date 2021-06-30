WINNER TAKES ALL Prayut and opposition gamble everything on new electoral system

Thailand’s two largest parties have proposed separate amendment drafts seeking to revive the two-ballot voting system and revert to a Lower House composed of 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs. The House currently comprises 350 constituency MPs and 150 from party lists.

In the 2019 general election – the first to be held under the 2017 Constitution – voters cast a single ballot to select constituency MPs and also calculate the number of list MPs for each party.

Under the 1997 and 2007 charters, each voter cast two separate ballots – one for a constituency MP and one for a party.

Large parties like Palang Pracharath and Pheu Thai favour the two-ballot system because it is beneficial to them. But it leaves small and medium-size parties disadvantaged since the calculation makes it difficult for them to gain seats.

The newly founded Future Forward became the third-largest party on its election debut in 2019 thanks to the single ballot system, before being dissolved by court order.

Associate Professor Manit Jumpa, from Chulalongkorn University’s Law Faculty, said the two-ballot system – in which the whole country is considered as one constituency – would enable politicians to predict their winning seats in Parliament.

Under the system, constituency MP candidates are independent of party-list candidates, but the most significant point is that well-known party figures who run as list candidates can usually be assured of winning a seat.

Palang Pracharath’s push for charter change comes in response to pressure from street protesters who are demanding a more democratic charter said Manit.

“But if they have to amend the supreme law, they need to do it in a way that gives the party an advantage.

They may be calculating that the voting system from the 1997 charter will enable them to win the election and return to form the next government.”

The current single-ballot system makes it almost impossible for any political party to gain a parliamentary majority and form a one-party government, as Thaksin Shinawatra’s Thai Rak Thai did in the past.

In Manit’s view, the 1997 charter was drafted to create two big parties to strengthen political stability while shrinking the influence of small parties and their traditional bargaining role in coalition governments. The two-ballot voting system was designed to meet this purpose.

“But the system led to a ‘parliamentary dictatorship’ or one-party rule in which the system of checks and balances failed to function,” he said.