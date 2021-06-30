Thailands fiscal position remains well clear of debt trap

The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that the country's fiscal status remains robust and it could take more loans needed to heal and recover the economy affected by the Covid-19 outbreak without the risk of a debt trap, as public debt will be closer to the normal level within the next four years.

The Thai government led by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha decided to issue an executive decree to borrow an additional THB500 billion following the previous year’s THB1-trillion emergency loan for economic relief to deal with the fallout of the pandemic.

However, this has raised concerns whether Thailand, with continuous borrowing, could plunge into a debt trap.

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director-general of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), explained that the government's borrowing was not a blunder or wrong action. There is no country that does not borrow money.

“It would not be a good idea for the government to slow down all development and just wait to collect enough tax money to start investing,” she said.

According to examples of foreign countries entering the debt trap, it was clearly evident that those countries all had weak fiscal positions.

When faced with volatile financial markets, lack of liquidity in the financial system or not gaining investors' confidence, the borrowing option is crucial and they need to rely mainly on borrowing money from abroad.

When they are unable to borrow more money and there is a payment default, the creditor country can exercise its right to demand that the debtor country sell and transfer assets, give up possession rights or grant concession rights in exchange for loan reduction or loan repayment extension.

Patricia said Thailand was completely different from those countries.

"Widely recognised as a country with a strong financial system and banking sector, our country has a very high level of international reserves and a large bond market as well as a wide range of investors. For the fiscal sector, the level of public debt remains relatively low and most of the debt is domestic under the appropriate risk management," she said.