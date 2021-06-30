THE ROAD MAP AHEAD FOR THAILAND’S TRADE IN COVID AFTERMATH

Pimchanok Vonkorpon Pitfield, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Thailand to the World Trade Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization, said Covid-19 has brought with it a new landscape and paradigm for long-term trade and the global economy. Some may be short-term and some may be more permanent.

What, then, are changes that will have a long-term effect on the future global economy? Let us look at some key trade-related and socio-economic developments on the road to recovery from Covid-19.

Investment and supply-chain reconfiguration: While some key services like tourism, restaurants and airlines faced serious contraction, some industries have found a new revival, for example, electronics where gadgets are in high demand. Food security concerns, shortages of materials and components, logistical logjams, container scarcity and price hikes plus border restrictions all have contributed to a political and economic necessity for governments to support a “closer to home” supply chain policy in order to avoid risk and for security and strategic reasons.

Investment also will become more strategic in response to future developments. For example, the US has identified four crucial sectors where they will try their utmost to prevent supply chain disruption and depend on their own, not foreign, investment.

They are:

1. Semiconductors and advanced packaging;

2. High-capacity battery for cars and others;

3. Rare earth and strategic minerals;

4. Pharmaceutical products and related materials.

Geo-political tensions intensify

The clash between the two major economies – China and the United States – that began during President Donald Trump’s term and accelerated because of Covid-19, will intensify under President Joe Biden, not subside. Labour rights will be added to the already long list of issues of bilateral contention, from trade, technology, currency to cyber and regional security.

Living with pandemics

Most people have realised now that Covid and other pandemics will not disappear entirely. This has prompted many governments to step up their capabilities in the healthcare industry and related services and strengthen their competitiveness in this vital area in order to avoid dependence on outside supplies. People will likely spend more on home improvement and healthcare. Online education and training have become a serious option for academic institutions. And, of course, remote meetings through various apps and platforms are likely to stay with us.