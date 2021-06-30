Thailands quest for new growth engines

The Covid-19 pandemic has gravely hurt the world economy. Besides rising numbers of infection and deaths, countries including Thailand are experiencing business closures, unemployment, and economic recession.

Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association and president of Krungthai Bank, said on the occasion of The Nation's 50th year that the pandemic had caused the Thai economy to contract by 6.1 per cent in 2020, the most severe since the 1997 “Tom Yum Kung crisis”.

While the global economy is now on track to grow at the fastest post-recession pace in 80 years, according to the recent report of the World Bank, Thai economic growth in 2021 is still sluggish. The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking has projected growth at 0.5-2.0 per cent.

The only sector that will be able to benefit from faster than expected recovery of the global economy is the Thai export sector, which is estimated to expand by 5.0-6.0 per cent.

Steady vaccine distribution is a true white knight in this battle because it creates herd immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection, Payong said. The governmental sector needs to accelerate the national vaccine rollout programme to be able to jump start economic activities.

Payong believes that if the number of people being vaccinated increases fast enough, Thailand will be able to see economic recovery in the second half of the year. The country cannot afford wave after wave of outbreaks because each wave costs the country several hundred billions of baht of economic damage.