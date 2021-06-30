Thailand’s economic future post Covid-19

The old saying “what we do now will determine our future” is highly relevant to the situation we currently face, as the actions we take over the coming months in the fight to contain Covid-19

will shape the prospects of the Thai economy for decades to come.

As the light at end of the tunnel draws nearer – with good news coming in about the success of Covid-19 vaccines, herd-immunity, and the re-normalization of life in the US, Europe and other parts of the world – people are looking forward to living more normal lives once again.

But what awaits us at the end of the tunnel?

Key risks in the post Covid-19 world, or the new normal, will be those we previously faced before the pandemic started. When people look back 10 years from now, the pandemic will be regarded as an event that briefly overshadowed and interrupted three key megatrends:

(1) The Fourth Industrial Revolution. Technological disruption will return with a vengeance. Although Covid-19 helped reduce some of the pressures on businesses from technological change, it also accelerated certain aspects of digital transformation reducing adoption times from 7-10 years to as short as one to two years.

(2) Trade wars. Resumption of trade wars should be expected. Even with President Biden leading the US, the fundamental problem remains unchanged – China is emerging as a true challenger to existing global power structures. With the size of her economy increasing along with major technological advancements, China will place great competitive pressure on existing economic powerhouses.

(3) Geopolitics. Conflicts will return in some regions of the world. The Middle East illustrates this situation as clashes that had been temporarily paused are now regaining momentum.