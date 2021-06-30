A return to normal is not good enough

The Thai economy lacked vibrancy even before we were hit by Covid-19 in March 2020. The most alarming indicator of this is the sharp drop in investments, both foreign and domestic and both direct and through the stock market. Therefore, it is not enough to be working towards a “return to normal”. Frankly, normal is not going to be good enough.

I returned to Thailand in 1988 after over a decade studying and working overseas. I was 23 years old and whilst I had the privilege of choice to work or live anywhere I wanted, there was never a doubt that I would return to start a business back home. Thailand at that time offered the best opportunity for me and my peers, including to foreigners who flocked to our country in that period, to enjoy the benefits of a vibrant society and a booming economy. In macro terms, income from industrial production had just a couple of years earlier surpassed income from agriculture. Income per capita of Thais tripled between the years 1988 and 1996. In short, there was no place in the world as exciting to invest, live and work at that time as Thailand.

That sadly is not the case for working Thais today. We need to recapture the zest and the sense of the possible that we had in the past. I believe to do this we need to start at the top -- the government itself -- and the starting point is with the mindset of those in power.

Because of Covid, we understand more than ever that we live in a world of VUCA -- volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. The only certainty is uncertainty. Even today, a couple of weeks after the prime minister announced that the country would reopen in 120 days, no one can say with any certainty whether there will be sufficient vaccines to protect us from the ever-mutating virus. In this environment, what is needed is a mass of data and data analytic capability. Most importantly, we need a government and supporting bureaucracy that is extremely agile. This past year has shown that our government and bureaucracy do not have the tools, structure, culture or mindset to be sufficiently responsive to a VUCA world.