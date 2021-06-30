SET’s strategic plan to help bourse cope with digital disruptions

In an interview on the occasion of the 50th year of the The Nation, Dr Pakorn Peetathawatchai, president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, said the SET is an organisation that acts as an intermediary in the capital market. Previous managements have laid a strong foundation for the capital market structure, but there are new challenges rising from rapidly changing technologies, he said.

New technologies provide “players” in the industry with a variety of options, especially bypassing an intermediary to do their own direct transactions. Therefore, if the SET does not want to lose its significant role as a key intermediary, it is necessary to focus on competitiveness and reliability in every action plan of the new framework, he said.

“Being an intermediary amidst rapid change, the SET has to be extremely effective and reliable to gain everyone’s trust, which will help attract them towards us,” Pakorn explained.

Another important role of the SET is working closely with other market players -- securities companies, asset management companies, custodian banks, or settlement banks, through “partnership schemes”, with the aim of jointly developing the capital market, he said. “Now, market players can do business together and support one another, while there was less cooperation among players in the past,” Pakorn said.

Of late, the SET has been focusing on how to cater to the exact needs of all stakeholders, with an aim to make them perceive the SET as an important and potential partner to work with, he said.

The three-year strategy (2021-23) under the theme “Redefine Thai Capital Market Resilience” has been designed with this notion in mind.

“As far as product development is concerned, the SET has expanded lines of new products to have more variety and comprehensive coverage. In the past, investment products were concentrated in the group of ‘Big Cap’ stocks. Currently,

many more products have come from mid-cap and small-cap stocks.”

“In addition, there are new products that enable investors to better diversify their risks through investing in foreign markets, such as Depository Receipt [DR] and Derivative Warrants,” he said.

“It is expected that in 2021, investors will see the first DR, representing shares of foreign public companies, especially stocks that investors are highly interested in, such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group etc.

“Moreover, the current digital transformation provides investors with access to all kinds of investment products at lower costs,” he said.

“As a result, the SET needs to accelerate the development of new investment products that meet the needs of new investors. Of late, the SET is in the process of developing investment products that can be traded as fractional products, which are suitable for investors with low capital who want to directly invest in stocks without going through mutual funds,” Pakorn said.