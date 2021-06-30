50 Years of the NATION 50 Years of the Thai economy

Coincidentally I began my professional career as an economist in 1971/72 when I was about to finish my Ph.D. in Economics at the Johns Hopkins University, and then to return to Thammasat University in early 1973. So I have had almost 50 years to work on the Thai economy, almost the same as the NATION has worked on Thailand, in Thailand.

In 50 years, what had changed in Thailand as seen by the NATION, and as seen by myself? Let me share my views.

For me, what had changed so much was the size and shape of the Thai economy. But for Thai politics, hardly anything had changed.

Since 1971/72 Thailand has had many forms of government, some by selection, some by election, but mostly by the hybrid form of selection plus election. The changing forms of government came with political instability, sometime turmoil. I have counted the years with political troubles, and it came to about half of the 50 years!

Yet, the Thailand’s GDP has grown tremendously, although with debatable quality of growth.

In 1971-1972, GDP of Thailand was about ฿60,000 million; in 2020-21it is about ฿16,000,000 million. That growth was more than 250 times in 50 years! Yes, the number is in nominal terms. But with relatively low inflation and minor change in exchange rate, from about THB20 to $1 then to about THB30 to $1 now, the change of the Thai economy was remarkable.

Thailand now has the capital market considered to be in the first world-class measured by the cost of capital and stability of the exchange rate. Thai industry and service sectors are classified to be in between the second and first world categories.

And yet, our politics and social governance are considered to be still in the third world!

How has Thailand attained economic achievement with so little political development?

Looking back, and using Netflix format, there were political timings that allowed opportunities for changes, and Seasons and Episodes of changes took place.

The Thanom / Prapas regime in 1971-72 was a carry over from the Sarit Regime in 1957 to 1963 when the first generation of infrastructure was started to be built, financed mostly by the World Bank and the Japanese OECF, using the governance of these organizations to manage the projects. That was Season 1, with many episodes about building dam and electricity, water supply, and roads/highways.

Season 2 was in 1976 when the Kukrit government restored ties with China, which led to economic opportunities with China for many years since China adopted the Chinese form of market economy from 1978. Unfortunately, this Season 2 had very few episodes. The political turmoil took place soon after, with the climax’s taking place on October 6, 1976.

Season3 began in a small way under Kriangsak government in 1978 when Thailand discovered a very respectable size of deposits of high-quality natural gas in the Gulf of Thailand. That was the beginning of the development of the energy sector in Thailand, with the establishment of PTT to develop the oil and gas sector, together with EGAT for the electricity sector. Thailand now has a very strong energy sector by international standards.

This Season 3 had so many episodes of economic changes, because the Kriangsak government was transformed to become the Prem government in 1980, which then lasted for 8 years.

It was under the Prem regime that Thailand adopted the policy of industrialization by export promotion,

highlighting foreign investment. The Eastern Seaboard Development was the flagship project for this policy.

Another important policy was the systematic promotion of the tourism sector, which has become one of the most important sectors in Thailand today.

The sectoral development policy was carried out together with an equilibrium adjusting macroeconomic policy in terms of the suitable rates of foreign exchange and interest, and the price levels.

In the meantime a comprehensive system of economic governance was put in place, some of which are still functioning today.

It was at this time that the private sector, supported by the Prem government gained a major role in the Thai economy.