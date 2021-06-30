Cybersecurity : A hot issue in a business world facing digital disruption

On the other hand, the rising usage of digital services – especially online banking and payment – directly translates to a higher number of people vulnerable to cyberattacks in the form of phishing aimed at stealing passwords and financial and personal information.

Trend Micro co-founder and CEO Eva Chen said cybercriminals also target key infrastructures, especially governmental organisations, as well as those in finance and banking, production and healthcare. Meanwhile cloud technology usage also could pose a greater risk to various organisations.

Such vulnerabilities stem from flawed setting and loopholes that remain unaddressed. Another noteworthy threat is cyberattacks against “Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS)”, as CPS is a key foundation for many applications, services and technology developments, including the Internet of Things (IoT), embedded systems, control systems, cloud computing and data analytics, she noted.

80% of organisations ‘not yet ready’

Bluebik Group Plc, a digital transformation consultancy, warns that many organisations view the digital world in only one dimension – as an opportunity to expand their business generate new income – while forgetting the hidden risks. This has left many unaware of the importance of cybersecurity.

The World Economic Forum said recently that nearly 80 per cent of organisations keen on expanding into the digital world do not have sufficient measures to handle cyberattacks.

As the COVID-driven global economic recession has also led to a rise in cybercrimes – be it phishing emails to steal users’ information, ransomware targeting business information systems, or online shopping fraud – cybersecurity should be high on the agenda.

Meanwhile, with a large number of businesses moving operating systems onto digital platforms, the scope of attacks is no longer limited to data but also covers main operating systems. This means the damage can be severe to the point of forcing business suspension, resulting in losses both financially and in terms of consumer confidence. The more severe the damage, the bigger the bill for system restoration.

Organisations thus need to minimise risks via a good grip on 3 key aspects – human resources, processes and technologies – in order to address weak links and ensure their business operations run smoothly. Efficient and cost-saving security-enhancing tools include cloud computing services, automated systems, artificial intelligence (AI) service platforms, machine-learning services, and advanced cybersecurity analytics. All are credited with the ability to quickly contain threats and restore data.