Bright future for multifaceted Thailand-US relationship

The United States and Thailand have enjoyed a close commercial relationship for more than 200 years and that relationship has endured even as our economies have changed from agrarian societies to textiles to manufacturing hubs of automobiles and industrial parts, says Michael Heath, the charge d’affaires at the US embassy, on the occasion of the Nation Group’s 50th anniversary.

Heath sees the opportunity for greater cooperation between the US and Thailand, although the two countries have had a long relationship.

He said over $50 billion worth of goods and services are traded between the two countries, and the US is Thailand’s largest export market.

“Thailand is embarking on a plan to digitalise, decarbonise,and diversify its economy, what is known as Thailand 4.0, and the United States is eager to partner once again with Thailand. With our world-class companies involved in solar, wind, electric vehicles, and battery storage, we believe there is a great opportunity to collaborate on creating a cleaner, more sustainable future together.

“We also see great potential in the digital economy as American companies -- world leaders in cloud, social media, and e-commerce -- can train Thai businesses on how to make the most of the digital frontier.

“We also see the creativity and drive of the Thai people and want to help unlock their potential. One of America’s strengths has been our ability to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Covid-19 has strengthened our resolve to cooperate with our friends and allies. I am proud that Thailand and the United States are at the leading edge of international health cooperation and have been for over 60 years.”

The US diplomat said the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences has been working on cutting edge therapeutic drugs, vaccines, diagnostics, and preventative measures that have saved countless lives in Thailand and across the world.

“In just the most recent example, over the past year, they have been assisting Thai researchers at Chulalongkorn University in developing a new mRNA vaccine that could help tackle future coronaviruses,” the US envoy said.