Digital transformation : Thinking big to overcome challenges in a changing world

Ekarat Sathutham

Disruption is sweeping through almost every sector of life around the world, requiring humans to adjust their mindsets, lifestyles, and also the way they do business. Scenes of pandemic, economic turmoil and smart technologies that were once confined to science fiction movies have now become the reality. In such a situation, only strong and fast-adapting businesses can survive.

Pochara Arayakarnkul, chief executive officer of Bluebik Plc, a consulting firm specialising in innovation/tech-driven strategy and management, says business paradigms are being revolutionised by the ongoing global virus crisis.

Adaptability now holds the key to overcoming obstacles and minimising adverse impacts. But with every crisis comes opportunities: businesses must explore new S-Curve industries in building their future.

Bluebik has developed the ‘4A’s model as a map to guide enterprises through the landscape of disruption. The first A is Assess. Assessments must be made in three parts, covering Capital, Technology and People.

Capital-related assessments identify Cash Runway and Burn Rate in both the best-case scenario and worst-case scenario, with a goal of determining liquidity, cut-off point, downsizing needs, etc.

Technology assessments determine current tech capabilities and the need to embrace new tech solutions. The right choices, possibly in the forms of cloud computing and software-as-a-service, after all promise to help reduce cost and increase agility.

People assessments, meanwhile, will pave the way for reskilling/upskilling. Personnel need to be equipped with skills that will be useful in the post-crisis period. Personnel development also increases employee engagement and loyalty.