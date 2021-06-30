Thailand steers towards ZERO Emission Vehicle

Sinchai Phamornphol

Half of EVs sold in Thailand in 2030 are set to be locally produced Thailand is working hard to steer the automotive industry into the EV (electric vehicle) era, both in terms of usage and production, which is undoubtedly a challenging feat.

The government, however, considers this a necessity as Thailand must keep pace with world trends – and all roads seem to be heading in this direction.

In March, the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee accepted the private sector’s call to bring the country’s EV plan forward by five years.

This means that half of the EVs sold in Thailand should be locally produced by 2030, and by 2035 all EVs sold here should be produced locally.

Meanwhile, the accumulated usage target for EVs by 2025 is slightly over 1.05 million vehicles, made up of 420,000 passenger cars and pickup trucks, 622,000 motorcycles and 31,000 buses and trucks. By 2035 the figures will grow to 15.58 million units, with 6.4 million passenger cars and pickup trucks, 8.75 million motorcycles and 430,000 buses and trucks.

These targets are significant because the government said it is aiming for ZEV or zero-emission vehicle, which implies the vehicle needs to be 100-per-cent electric.

This may be a challenging goal even though EVs have become a global trend and automakers are shifting their production. Established brands as well as newcomers seem to want to follow in the footsteps of American manufacturer Tesla, who was the first to come up with electric vehicles.

However, considering Thailand’s potential in manufacturing, infrastructure and market preference, the question is whether it can reach the targets laid out.