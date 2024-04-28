Poll finds Thais don\'t believe draft decree can prevent another coup

The poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) revealed the results of a survey on the subject "Stop Coup d'État!" on Sunday.

The survey was conducted between April 22 and 23 among citizens aged 18 and above, distributed across all regions, educational levels, occupations, and income levels nationwide.

A total of 1,310 samples were collected concerning the draft royal decree regulating the Ministry of Defence on the issue of coups d'état in Thailand.