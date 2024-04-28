Poll finds Thais don\'t believe draft decree can prevent another coup

The poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) revealed the results of a survey on the subject "Stop Coup d'État!" on Sunday.
The survey was conducted between April 22 and 23 among citizens aged 18 and above, distributed across all regions, educational levels, occupations, and income levels nationwide.
A total of 1,310 samples were collected concerning the draft royal decree regulating the Ministry of Defence on the issue of coups d'état in Thailand.
The survey was conducted using a multi-stage sampling method, drawing samples from the Master Sample database of "Nida Poll”. Data collection was carried out through telephone interviews, with a specified confidence level of 97.0%.
According to the survey findings, when asked about their beliefs regarding the draft royal decree, the responses were as follows:
51.83% stated that they did not believe at all that it could prevent another coup
25.73% stated that they hardly believed
12.52% stated that they somewhat believed
6.72% stated that they believed a lot
3.20% stated that they were neutral/did not respond/were not interested
When asked about their beliefs regarding the possibility of the coup d'état in 2014 being the last one in Thailand, the responses were as follows:
61.83% stated that they did not believe it at all
20.38% stated that they hardly believed
8.24% stated that they somewhat believed
6.11% stated that they believed a lot
3.44% stated that they were neutral/did not respond/were not interested
When considering the general characteristics of the sample:
8.55% are natives of Bangkok.
18.63% are natives of the Central region.
17.86% are natives of the Northern region.
33.35% are natives of the Northeastern region.
13.82% are natives of the Southern region.
7.79% are natives of the Eastern region.
Gender distribution:
48.09% are male.
51.91% are female.
Age distribution:
12.37% are aged 18-25 years.
17.94% are aged 26-35 years.
18.24% are aged 36-45 years.
26.64% are aged 46-59 years.
23.81% are aged 60 years and above.