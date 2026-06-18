Their Majesties of Bhutan pay homage to Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Their Majesties King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan paid their respects to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita at the Grand Palace on Thursday.







Their Majesties proceeded to Piman Rattaya Throne Hall at 9.25am on June 18, where Their Majesties laid a wreath before the royal urn of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha.







Their Majesties later signed their royal signatures in a book of condolence at Racha Karanya Sapha hall inside the Grand Palace.







The visit underlined the close ties between the Royal Families of Thailand and Bhutan.

Their Majesties the King and Queen of Bhutan have repeatedly travelled to Thailand during periods of royal mourning to pay respects and express condolences.







The people of Thailand have long held Their Majesties in deep respect and appreciation for their graciousness towards the Thai Royal Family and the Thai people.