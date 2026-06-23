Alleged local-government exam fraud network caught altering answer sheets for paying candidates

Officials say answer sheets were being altered by computer

The raid took place at around 5.45pm on June 22 after NACC Secretary-General Surapong Intharathaworn assigned Assistant Secretary-General Pattanapong Chanpetchpool and his team to execute a search warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court.

The search targeted Sam Mueang Charoen Rung Rueang Kit Co Ltd in Moo 9, Bang Len subdistrict, Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi.

Officials said more than 10 people were found at the scene, most of them state officials. They were allegedly using computer programmes to alter copies of answer sheets so that candidates who had paid the network would receive passing scores.

The altered scores were allegedly made to match the results that had already been announced on the website of the Department of Local Administration.

Around 2,000 answer sheets allegedly already changed

During the search, officials seized copies of answer sheets, related documents, computers, electronic devices and communication devices.

The evidence reportedly included 18 sets of computers and CPUs, external hard drives and other digital storage devices containing answer-sheet data from candidates across the country.

Officials also found lists of candidates whose scores allegedly had to be changed, as well as copies of answer sheets from the February 15 examination involving around 3,000 candidates.

According to investigators, about 2,000 answer sheets had already been altered.

A preliminary assessment estimated the damage from the alleged fraud at up to 4.5 billion baht.

Municipality director among key suspects, officials say

Investigators said the Bang Yai premises had allegedly been used as a site to alter answer sheets and adjust scores for candidates who had agreed to pay.

A key suspect was identified as the director of a municipality in Phetchabun province, who allegedly collected and concealed the answer sheets at the location.

Officials seized all evidence for legal proceedings and are expanding the investigation to identify other people allegedly involved, including state officials and candidates suspected of taking part in the scheme.

NACC says operation marks new anti-corruption approach

Pattanapong said the operation marked the first time the NACC Office had used this type of search procedure to gather evidence during an NACC investigation.

He said the operation involved cooperation between NACC inquiry officers, investigation and forensic-analysis officials, and ACD police, allowing authorities to seize evidence at the scene in a timely manner.

He described the operation as part of a more proactive, swift and decisive anti-corruption strategy.

The NACC also reminded the media that suspects and defendants are presumed innocent until a final court judgement is issued, and urged reporting that balances the public interest with the rights of those accused.