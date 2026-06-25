Dozens Killed in Europe Under Historic 45°C Heatwave

Europe is enduring its most severe and prolonged heatwave in history, forcing several Western and Central European countries to issue top-level weather alerts.

Scorching temperatures are breaking previous records in nations like France, Spain, and the UK. This extreme heat is rapidly becoming an alarming new normal for humanity.

The extreme weather is driven by a "heat dome" trapping hot air from North Africa over the continent.

Temperatures in Spain’s Andújar reached a dangerous 45.1°C, while France saw record-breaking 41.2°C heat. Additionally, almost a hundred casualties have been reported across the region due to heatstroke and drowning incidents.