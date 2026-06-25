Alcohol ban in force June 27–28 during Bangkok and Pattaya elections

The Election Commission of Thailand has announced a strict prohibition on the sale, distribution, gifting or serving of all types of alcoholic beverages during the upcoming local elections in Bangkok and Pattaya.
The restriction will apply from 6.00pm on Saturday, 27 June 2026, until 6.00pm on Sunday, 28 June 2026, covering the Bangkok Governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Council elections, as well as the Pattaya Mayor and City Council elections.
Within designated electoral areas, no person is permitted to sell, distribute, give away or organise alcohol service during the restricted period, which begins one day before polling and continues until the end of voting on election day.
The Commission warned that anyone found violating the ban may face up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both, under Section 123 of the Local Elections Act B.E. 2562 and its amendments.
Authorities urged all businesses and members of the public to comply strictly with the regulation to ensure a fair and orderly electoral process.
The Commission also called on eligible voters to turn out for the elections on Sunday, 28 June 2026, between 8.00am and 5.00pm at their assigned polling stations.
It encouraged participation in what it described as a process aimed at ensuring transparent, fair and neutral local elections.
Voters can access further information through the official website Election Commission of Thailand or by calling the hotline 1444.