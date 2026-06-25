Alcohol ban in force June 27–28 during Bangkok and Pattaya elections

Alcohol ban imposed during Bangkok and Pattaya elections

The Election Commission of Thailand has announced a strict prohibition on the sale, distribution, gifting or serving of all types of alcoholic beverages during the upcoming local elections in Bangkok and Pattaya.

The restriction will apply from 6.00pm on Saturday, 27 June 2026, until 6.00pm on Sunday, 28 June 2026, covering the Bangkok Governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Council elections, as well as the Pattaya Mayor and City Council elections.

Within designated electoral areas, no person is permitted to sell, distribute, give away or organise alcohol service during the restricted period, which begins one day before polling and continues until the end of voting on election day.