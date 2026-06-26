Their Majesties Preside Over Royal Merit-Making Rite Commemorating 15th Day Following Demise of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The somber ceremony inside the Grand Palace marks the Panrasamavara milestone, with members of the Royal Family offering 47 robes to match the late Princess's age.

Their Majesties the King and Queen today presided over the solemn royal merit-making ceremony marking the 15th day (Panrasamavara) dedicated to the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the Princess Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhida.

At 10:08 am on Friday, 26 June 2026, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida proceeded to the Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall within the precincts of the Grand Palace to perform the traditional 15th-day merit-making rites.

Their Majesties were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, Her Royal Highness Princess Siribhachudhabhorn, Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Bilaskalayani, and Than Phuying Ploypailin Jensen.

Upon arrival, His Majesty the King lit incense and candles on a formal two-tiered golden tray to pay respects to the Buddha image representing the birthday of the late Princess. Following the administration of religious precepts by the Somdet Phra Raja Khana (senior monk), a chapter of 10 Buddhist monks delivered ceremonial prayers carried over from the preceding day.

Upon the conclusion of the blessings, His Majesty personally presented tiffin food containers to the senior monk. His Majesty then graciously commanded members of the Royal Family, Privy Councillors, and high-ranking state officials to present food containers to the remaining monks in attendance.

