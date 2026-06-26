Their Majesties Preside Over Royal Merit-Making Rite Commemorating 15th Day Following Demise of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The somber ceremony inside the Grand Palace marks the Panrasamavara milestone, with members of the Royal Family offering 47 robes to match the late Princess's age.
Their Majesties the King and Queen today presided over the solemn royal merit-making ceremony marking the 15th day (Panrasamavara) dedicated to the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the Princess Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhida.
At 10:08 am on Friday, 26 June 2026, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida proceeded to the Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall within the precincts of the Grand Palace to perform the traditional 15th-day merit-making rites.
Their Majesties were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, Her Royal Highness Princess Siribhachudhabhorn, Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Bilaskalayani, and Than Phuying Ploypailin Jensen.
Upon arrival, His Majesty the King lit incense and candles on a formal two-tiered golden tray to pay respects to the Buddha image representing the birthday of the late Princess. Following the administration of religious precepts by the Somdet Phra Raja Khana (senior monk), a chapter of 10 Buddhist monks delivered ceremonial prayers carried over from the preceding day.
Upon the conclusion of the blessings, His Majesty personally presented tiffin food containers to the senior monk. His Majesty then graciously commanded members of the Royal Family, Privy Councillors, and high-ranking state officials to present food containers to the remaining monks in attendance.
His Majesty the King subsequently designated Her Majesty the Queen to offer the first 10 saffron robes to the monks for the Sadappakon funeral chanting ritual. Their Majesties then poured ceremonial water to dedicate the accumulated merit to the late Princess, after which the monks chanted an appreciation blessing, offered royal wishes, and departed.
Following this segment of the rite, ceremonial officials invited 11 out of 47 monks—a total carefully chosen to correspond to the age of the late Princess—to ascend the raised platform to chant the Matika prayers. Upon completion, His Majesty offered 11 robes for the Sadappakon ritual. Their Majesties poured ceremonial water, and the monks delivered their blessings before departing.
Next, His Majesty the King sequentially designated members of the Royal Family to offer the remaining robes to complete the numerical tribute to the late Princess's life.
Her Majesty the Queen offered 12 robes, followed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya who offered 12 robes, and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti who offered another 12 robes, completing the total of 47 robes matching the age of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha.
His Majesty the King then proceeded to the altar hosting the late Princess's birthday Buddha image to pay his respects. He subsequently lit incense and candles at the mother-of-pearl trays in front of the Phra Phithi Tham (ceremonial monks' beds) on both the eastern and western sides of the Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall.
The ceremonial monks from Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram and Wat Ratchasittharam chanted continuous Abhidhamma prayers for the royal remains between the hours of 7:00 am and 5:30 pm. The litanies included precise sections from the Seven Books of Abhidhamma, specifically the Namaskara, Dhammasangani, Vibhanga (Pancakkhandha), and Dhatukatha.
Furthermore, His Majesty the King has graciously granted royal permission for members of the general public to enter the Grand Palace to pay their personal respects to the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati at the Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall on Saturday, 27 June 2026, from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.