Chadchart outlines first tasks after Bangkok election certified

Chadchart is ready to begin immediately, thanks to EC for the swift certification

After receiving the certificate, Chadchart said he was pleased to return to serving the public.

He thanked the EC for certifying the election results quickly and efficiently, allowing the administration to move forward immediately because several important tasks were still waiting to be carried out.

100-day plan to push 261 projects with performance indicators

On the 100-day strategic plan, Chadchart said all roughly 261 prepared projects would be turned into a clear strategic plan, with timelines and progress indicators set for each project so that results could be monitored in concrete terms.

The plan covers infrastructure, urban economic development, improvements to quality of life and efforts to strengthen transparency in BMA governance.

Flooding and PM2.5 dust high on first agenda

Chadchart confirmed that all issues raised during the campaign would be followed up on and examined, including complaints about sexual harassment within agencies, the procurement of electric treadmills, migrant labour issues and waste management, so that every matter would be reviewed transparently and fairly.

The new Bangkok governor said that during the period when he was not in office, several problems had arisen and solutions would have to be reviewed.

These included matters directly affecting the public, particularly flooding and PM2.5 dust, which he described as urgent tasks for the early stage of the administration.

He also plans to speed up work on drainage tunnel problems, the management of the On Nut waste disposal site and the upgrading of Bangkok’s environmental management system.

Reaffirms transparency, rejects money claims in transfers

On transparency, Chadchart confirmed that the previous administrative approach had been on the right track.

He stressed again that in allegations involving personnel transfers and appointments, there had never been any demand for benefits or payment of money, adding that he had explained the matter throughout.

Orders survey of old buildings amid drainage concerns

Chadchart also addressed infrastructure problems in the old city area, particularly electrical system construction, which could affect existing structures and old drainage lines.

He has ordered relevant agencies to urgently compile information on buildings and shophouses aged more than 45 to 50 years to create a database, inspect structural stability and assess long-term impacts on Bangkok’s public utility systems.

Ready to work with BMC members from all sides

On working with BMC members, Chadchart said the approach would remain the same: respect, listen to opinions and work with every councillor because all of them had also been entrusted by the public.

Budget and project consideration will put the public interest first, while proposals from every area will be accepted without dividing sides.

Call an immediate meeting of BMA executives to clear the backlog

Chadchart said he would call the first meeting of BMA executives in the afternoon of the same day to urgently follow up on work left pending during the vacuum between elections.

Key issues to be discussed include pushing the policy of disclosing information, reviewing unresolved problems and considering policy proposals previously raised by other candidates for possible adjustment into Bangkok’s administrative plan if they benefit the public.

The Bangkok governor stressed that the administration would operate with transparency, disclose information and have nothing to hide, while moving ahead with work immediately after formally receiving the certificate.