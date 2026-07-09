Thailand eyes summer-holiday tourism boost as arrivals remain down 3.11%

Thailand’s tourism sector is looking to the summer-holiday season for a mid-year boost after foreign arrivals reached 16.21 million from January 1 to July 4, down 3.11% year on year, despite generating 782.57 billion baht in visitor spending.
Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said cumulative foreign arrivals stood at 16,210,890 during the period, with China remaining the largest source market, followed by Malaysia, India, Russia and South Korea.
The latest weekly figures showed signs of improvement, as the start of summer holidays in several countries helped lift travel demand from both short-haul and long-haul markets.
From January 1 to July 4, 2026, the top five foreign tourist markets for Thailand were:
China’s position at the top of the list underlines its continued importance to Thailand’s tourism recovery, especially as the country enters its summer holiday period.
Malaysia and India also remained key short-haul markets, helping support arrival numbers at a time when Thailand is still trying to close the gap with last year’s performance.
For the week of June 28 to July 4, 2026, Thailand recorded 533,697 foreign tourist arrivals.
The ministry said the increase was supported by summer holidays in several countries, including short-haul markets such as China and Hong Kong, as well as long-haul markets such as France, Germany and the Netherlands.
The top five arrivals for the week were:
The Tourism and Sports Ministry expects foreign tourist arrivals to rise further during the following week, from July 5 to 11, supported by school holidays in China and across Europe.
The outlook suggests Thailand may see stronger inbound travel momentum in July, particularly from family travellers and holidaymakers taking advantage of the summer break.
However, the overall picture remains mixed. While weekly arrivals are improving, total arrivals for the year to date are still below the same period last year, showing that the recovery remains uneven.
Despite the decline in visitor numbers, foreign tourists generated 782.57 billion baht in spending from January 1 to July 4.
That revenue remains an important driver for hotels, airlines, restaurants, retailers and local tourism-related businesses, especially in major destinations that rely heavily on international visitors.
The next few weeks will be closely watched to see whether the summer-holiday lift can help narrow the year-on-year gap and strengthen Thailand’s tourism momentum heading into the second half of 2026.