Erdogan’s revolver gifts leave NATO leaders in a bind

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s choice of farewell gift for NATO leaders has left several recipients facing an unusual mix of customs, security and legal questions after returning home from the alliance’s summit in Ankara.

Each leader received a personalised vintage revolver accompanied by live ammunition, a gesture designed to highlight Turkey’s growing defence industry and its role as both an export sector and a tool of foreign policy.

Images released by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda’s office showed what appeared to be a Gumusay .357 Magnum, a rare six-shot revolver manufactured by Turkish state-owned arms producer MKE during the 1990s.

The firearm was presented in a wooden display case bearing the Turkish flag and NATO emblem. A plaque identified it in Turkish and English as the first revolver-type handgun produced in Turkey.





Personalised gifts create security complications

A spokesperson for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed that the leaders had received the same model, with each revolver engraved with the recipient’s name.