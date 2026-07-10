Three Shinawatra ex-PMs join Prabowo in Danantara talks

Three former Thai prime ministers from the Shinawatra family met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta for discussions covering investment opportunities, asset management and long-term economic development.

Thaksin Shinawatra, Yingluck Shinawatra and Paetongtarn Shinawatra attended the meeting at the Danantara building on Thursday, July 9, according to Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

Photographs released through the Cabinet Secretariat’s Instagram account showed the three former premiers with Prabowo and senior Danantara executives. The meeting was described as warm and informal, reflecting the longstanding relationship between the participants.

Thaksin served as Thailand’s prime minister from 2001 to 2006, Yingluck from 2011 to 2014 and Paetongtarn from 2024 to 2025.

Talks focus on investment and asset management

Thaksin, who is a member of Danantara’s advisory board, shared recommendations and exchanged views with Prabowo and the agency’s leadership.

Their discussions focused on potential investment opportunities, approaches to managing assets and economic-development strategies intended to support sustainable long-term growth.

Danantara Indonesia is a state investment-management institution responsible for managing, optimising and developing strategic national assets in support of Indonesia’s long-term economic transformation.

The Indonesian government said meetings with international leaders and prominent global figures formed part of its efforts to broaden international cooperation and strengthen the country’s position amid changing global conditions.