Heavy rain hits 29 provinces as waves top four metres

SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Heavy rain hits 29 provinces as waves top four metres

Thailand faces heavy rain in 29 provinces, flash-flood risks and waves above four metres, with small boats told to remain ashore until July 15

Thailand is facing heavier rain across all regions, with 29 provinces identified as areas of concern and waves in the upper Andaman Sea forecast to exceed four metres during thunderstorms.

The Thai Meteorological Department said rainfall would increase across the country during the 24-hour period from 6am on Saturday, July 11, to 6am on Sunday, July 12.

Thunderstorms were forecast over 60% of Bangkok and several regions, while heavy rain was expected in parts of the North, upper Northeast, East and western coast of the South.

The unsettled weather is being driven by a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam and a strengthening southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents in affected areas were advised to remain alert to heavy and accumulated rain, which could trigger flash floods, forest run-off and overflowing waterways.

The department said the greatest risks would be in foothill communities near watercourses and in low-lying areas where water can accumulate quickly.

Upper Andaman waves may exceed four metres

Marine conditions are expected to deteriorate as the southwesterly monsoon strengthens.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at two to four metres, rising above four metres in areas affected by thunderstorms.

The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to have waves of two to three metres, with heights exceeding three metres during thunderstorms.

All vessels have been urged to proceed cautiously and avoid areas of thunderstorms.

People living along the western coast of the South should also watch for waves striking the shoreline.

Small boats in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand have been advised to remain ashore until July 15 because of the hazardous conditions.

Typhoon Bavi heads towards eastern China

Typhoon Bavi was located over the Pacific Ocean, northeast of Taiwan, and was forecast to move ashore in eastern China between July 11 and 12.

The storm is not expected to enter Thailand or directly affect the country.

Travellers heading to areas along its forecast path were nevertheless advised to check weather conditions before departure.

Thailand’s rain and rough seas are instead being caused by the low-pressure system over upper Vietnam and the stronger southwesterly monsoon.

Heavy rain hits 29 provinces as waves top four metres

Regional forecast

North

  • Thunderstorms across 60% of the region.
  • Heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak.
  • Temperatures: 22–32C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 10–20kph.

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms across 60% of the region.
  • Heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom.
  • Temperatures: 23–34C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 10–20kph.

Central region

  • Thunderstorms across 60% of the region, mainly in Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • Temperatures: 23–36C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 10–25kph.

East

  • Thunderstorms across 60% of the region.
  • Heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Temperatures: 25–35C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 20–40kph.
  • Waves of two to three metres, rising above three metres during thunderstorms.

Southern eastern coast

  • Thunderstorms across 30% of the region, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Temperatures: 23–37C.
  • From Surat Thani northwards:
  • Southwesterly winds: 20–35kph.
  • Waves of one to two metres near the coast and about two metres offshore.
  • Waves may exceed two metres during thunderstorms.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards:
  • Southwesterly winds: 15–35kph.
  • Waves of about one metre near the coast and one to two metres offshore.
  • Waves may exceed two metres during thunderstorms.

Southern western coast

  • Thunderstorms across 40% of the region.
  • Heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga.
  • Temperatures: 23–34C.
  • From Phuket northwards:
  • Southwesterly winds: 20–45kph.
  • Waves of two to four metres, rising above four metres during thunderstorms.
  • From Krabi southwards:
  • Southwesterly winds: 20–40kph.
  • Waves of two to three metres, rising above three metres during thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms across 60% of the area.
  • Temperatures: 26–36C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 10–25kph.

The Nation Editorial Team

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