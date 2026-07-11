Heavy rain hits 29 provinces as waves top four metres

Thailand is facing heavier rain across all regions, with 29 provinces identified as areas of concern and waves in the upper Andaman Sea forecast to exceed four metres during thunderstorms.

The Thai Meteorological Department said rainfall would increase across the country during the 24-hour period from 6am on Saturday, July 11, to 6am on Sunday, July 12.

Thunderstorms were forecast over 60% of Bangkok and several regions, while heavy rain was expected in parts of the North, upper Northeast, East and western coast of the South.

The unsettled weather is being driven by a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam and a strengthening southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents in affected areas were advised to remain alert to heavy and accumulated rain, which could trigger flash floods, forest run-off and overflowing waterways.

The department said the greatest risks would be in foothill communities near watercourses and in low-lying areas where water can accumulate quickly.