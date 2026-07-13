Thonburi and Khlong San declared disaster zones after subsidence

Bangkok has declared parts of Thonburi and Khlong San disaster-affected areas after a water leak from a tunnel on the Purple Line’s southern extension caused road subsidence and cracks in nearby buildings.

The declaration allows government agencies, local authorities and relevant private organisations to exercise their full powers to accelerate repairs, provide assistance and take measures to protect people in the affected areas.

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation director-general Theerapat Kachamat said the department was continuing to support efforts to deal with the incident near Wongwian Yai.

Structures remain largely stable

A specialist survey conducted by 6pm found that the rate of structural tilting and subsidence remained stable.

Although additional cracks were detected at some locations, inspectors found no large separations or significant structural movement.

No further subsidence was found on the main road, while the affected section of road in front of the Supalai building, outside the 30-metre zone, also remained unchanged.