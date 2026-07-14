King elevates Ajahn Jayasaro as Thailand’s first foreign-born Somdet monk

The Royal Gazette website on Tuesday published a royal command announcing the elevation of eight senior monks, recognised for their virtue and great service to Buddhism, to the higher ecclesiastical rank of Somdet Phra Ratchakhana.
His Majesty the King graciously conferred the following ecclesiastical titles:
The elevation of Phra Phrom Phatcharayanamuni, widely known as Ajahn Jayasaro, to the rank of Somdet Phra Ratchakhana marks an important milestone for the Thai Sangha. He is the first monk born overseas to be elevated to this senior ecclesiastical rank in Thailand.
Somdet Phra Maha Phatcharayanamuni was born Shaun Michael Chiverton on January 7, 1958, on the Isle of Wight in England.
His early life was shaped by an interest in searching for truth and the meaning of life. He travelled to several countries in search of answers before encountering Buddhist teachings and coming to Thailand in 1978.
He became a disciple of Phra Bodhinyanathera, or Luang Por Chah Subhaddo, of Wat Nong Pah Pong in Ubon Ratchathani province. Luang Por Chah was a leading meditation master in the Thai Forest Tradition and played a major role in laying the foundations for spreading Buddhism to foreigners.
In 1980, Ajahn Jayasaro was ordained as a novice and then as a Buddhist monk, with Luang Por Chah as his preceptor. He continued to study the Dhamma and practise in the forest meditation tradition.
From 1997 to 2002, he served as abbot of Wat Pah Nanachat in Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani province. The monastery is a key centre for study and meditation practice for foreign monks in the lineage of Luang Por Chah.
In 2020, Ajahn Jayasaro was granted special royal permission to become a naturalised Thai citizen. In 2024, he was elevated to the rank of deputy Somdet Phra Ratchakhana under the title Phra Phrom Phatcharayanamuni, before his latest elevation to Somdet Phra Ratchakhana.
Ajahn Jayasaro currently resides at Ban Rai Thawsi Monastic Residence in Nakhon Ratchasima province.
Throughout his monastic life, Somdet Phra Maha Phatcharayanamuni has played an important role in making Buddhist teachings accessible to both Thais and foreigners through Dhamma talks, meditation training and numerous written works.
Among his best-known works is “Uppalamani”, a book compiling the life story and spiritual practice of Luang Por Chah.
From a young man who left a small island in England in search of life’s meaning, to a monk who has carried forward the Thai Forest Tradition, this elevation reflects not only advancement in ecclesiastical rank, but also Buddhism’s role as a bridge connecting people across languages and cultures in the history of the Thai Sangha.
Source: PostToday