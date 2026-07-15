Thailand plans THB2.45bn tourism stimulus with 500,000 co-pay subsidies and airfare discounts

Government to cover half of eligible travel spending

The largest proposal is 'Thai Travel Thai Plus', a revised co-payment programme modelled on the previous We Travel Together tourism scheme.

Under the proposal, the government would cover 50% of eligible tourism expenses, with travellers paying the remaining half.

The programme would provide 500,000 entitlements and could begin by the end of 2026, subject to funding and government approval.

Each traveller would be eligible for up to five entitlements. The government contribution towards accommodation would be capped at 3,000 baht per entitlement, while an additional coupon worth up to 500 baht would be provided for other eligible spending.

