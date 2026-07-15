Three Pattaya police reassigned over cash fines and unofficial receipts

Three patrol officers at Pattaya City Police Station have been temporarily reassigned while authorities investigate allegations that Kuwaiti tourists were required to pay traffic fines in cash and were given receipts that were not official police documents.

The tourists, aged about 20 to 30, approached the media after visiting Pattaya during the previous month. They alleged that uniformed officers had repeatedly stopped and fined them for traffic violations under suspicious circumstances.

They submitted secretly recorded video clips and receipts as evidence. The documents reportedly resembled ordinary cash-sale slips rather than official government receipts.

Fact-finding panel established

Pol Lt Col Siriwat Katchamat, deputy superintendent for crime prevention at Pattaya City Police Station, said the Chonburi provincial police commander and the Pattaya police chief had ordered an immediate fact-finding investigation after learning of the allegations.

Pol Lt Col Siriwat was appointed to chair the investigation panel, which has been instructed to complete its work as quickly as possible.

The officers seen in the video were temporarily assigned to the Pattaya police operations centre while the inquiry proceeds.

Police stressed that the reassignment was intended to ensure transparency and prevent the officers from affecting official duties during the investigation. It did not constitute a finding of guilt.