Hainan plans to end sales of new petrol-only vehicles in 2030

New petrol-only vehicles will cease to be sold in Hainan in 2030 under a prohibition that no other provincial-level region in China has yet adopted.

The measure is confined to new vehicles relying entirely on internal combustion.

Those already registered may stay in use, undergo inspection and change hands after the deadline.

Petrol vehicles coming from beyond the island can still enter for tourism.

Plug-in hybrids and extended-range electric models are excluded from the restriction and will remain available to buyers.

By the decade’s end, Hainan wants NEVs to represent 45 per cent of its total vehicle stock, against 23.75 per cent in 2025.

That objective falls under its plan for the national ecological civilisation pilot zone.

The market has already shifted rapidly.

During 2025, 116,800 NEVs were sold, accounting for 62.9 per cent of all vehicles newly registered in Hainan.

The monthly penetration figure stood at 55.13 per cent in January 2026, according to the province’s department of industry and information technology.

Hainan recorded China’s highest rate in April 2026, at 74.5 per cent.

Manufacturing output from NEVs was valued at 3.34 billion yuan ($493 million) in 2025.