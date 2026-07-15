Japan’s average household income registers record annual increase

Japan’s average household income rose by a record 7.3 per cent from the previous year to 5,752,000 yen in 2024, according to a Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare survey released on Wednesday (15 July).

The ministry said it believed company pay rises were the main driver of the increase.

Despite the stronger income figure, 55.4 per cent of households described their living conditions as difficult, 3.5 percentage points lower than a year earlier.

Those reporting that life was “very difficult” accounted for 23.2 per cent, while 32.2 per cent said it was “somewhat difficult”.