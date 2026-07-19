Thailand updates criminal record check rules for foreign applicants

Thailand’s Criminal Records Division has announced requirements that may affect foreign nationals undertaking official procedures in the country. Under the rules, criminal record checks for nine categories of applications must be conducted using fingerprints.
These categories include key Immigration Bureau procedures, such as applications for permanent residence and extensions of stay. They also cover applications for Thai nationality handled by the Department of Provincial Administration.
The division has clarified that these criminal record checks cannot be conducted using only an applicant’s full name. Applicants must instead provide fingerprints to confirm their identity and complete the screening process.
The fingerprint-only requirement also applies to all foreign nationals seeking criminal record checks in Thailand. Applicants must submit an official letter from the relevant government agency or organisation with their request.
The Criminal Records Division, which operates under the Royal Thai Police, explained that the notice was issued to ensure that criminal record checks comply with the relevant rules and official procedures.
The following categories require fingerprint-based criminal record checks:
The Criminal Records Division advised applicants to select the correct category and ensure that their requests meet all prescribed requirements.
If an applicant selects the wrong service category or submits an application that does not comply with the requirements, the authority reserves the right not to refund any fees or service charges.