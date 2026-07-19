Thailand updates criminal record check rules for foreign applicants

SUNDAY, JULY 19, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand updates criminal record check rules for foreign applicants

Thailand requires fingerprint-based criminal record checks for nine procedures, including permanent residence, stay extensions and nationality applications.

  • Thailand's Criminal Records Division has mandated that foreign nationals must provide fingerprints for criminal record checks, as name-only searches are no longer accepted.
  • This requirement applies to nine specific categories of applications, including key immigration procedures such as permanent residence and extensions of stay.
  • Other affected applications include those for Thai nationality, first-time driving licenses, and police clearance certificates for travel abroad.
  • The fingerprint-only rule applies to all criminal record checks requested by any non-Thai national within the country.

Thailand’s Criminal Records Division has announced requirements that may affect foreign nationals undertaking official procedures in the country. Under the rules, criminal record checks for nine categories of applications must be conducted using fingerprints.

These categories include key Immigration Bureau procedures, such as applications for permanent residence and extensions of stay. They also cover applications for Thai nationality handled by the Department of Provincial Administration.

The division has clarified that these criminal record checks cannot be conducted using only an applicant’s full name. Applicants must instead provide fingerprints to confirm their identity and complete the screening process.

The fingerprint-only requirement also applies to all foreign nationals seeking criminal record checks in Thailand. Applicants must submit an official letter from the relevant government agency or organisation with their request.

The Criminal Records Division, which operates under the Royal Thai Police, explained that the notice was issued to ensure that criminal record checks comply with the relevant rules and official procedures.


Nine categories requiring fingerprint checks

The following categories require fingerprint-based criminal record checks:

  • Applications to join the civil service or work for government agencies or state enterprises.
     
  • Applications for licences or approvals under the authority of the Department of Provincial Administration, including those relating to firearms, the second-hand goods trade, hotel and pawnshop operations, the establishment of foundations or associations, and Thai nationality.
     
  • Applications handled by the Immigration Bureau, including applications for permanent residence in Thailand and extensions of stay.
     
  • Applications to adopt a child through an adoption centre.
     
  • Applications for royal decorations.
     
  • Applications to work in the Republic of Korea through the Ministry of Labour’s Overseas Employment Administration Division.
     
  • Applications for a first driving licence.
     
  • Applications for a police clearance certificate for travel abroad or an English-language police clearance certificate. Applicants should contact the Police Clearance Service Centre under the Special Branch Bureau on 02-551-1999.
     
  • Criminal record check applications submitted by non-Thai nationals. Such applications must be processed using fingerprints and accompanied by an official letter from the relevant agency.

The Criminal Records Division advised applicants to select the correct category and ensure that their requests meet all prescribed requirements.

If an applicant selects the wrong service category or submits an application that does not comply with the requirements, the authority reserves the right not to refund any fees or service charges.

 

The Nation Editorial Team

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