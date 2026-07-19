Thailand updates criminal record check rules for foreign applicants

Thailand’s Criminal Records Division has announced requirements that may affect foreign nationals undertaking official procedures in the country. Under the rules, criminal record checks for nine categories of applications must be conducted using fingerprints.

These categories include key Immigration Bureau procedures, such as applications for permanent residence and extensions of stay. They also cover applications for Thai nationality handled by the Department of Provincial Administration.

The division has clarified that these criminal record checks cannot be conducted using only an applicant’s full name. Applicants must instead provide fingerprints to confirm their identity and complete the screening process.