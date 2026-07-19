Thailand begins public consultation on revised surrogacy bill

Conditional surrogacy access for foreign couples

The revised bill contains several key provisions.

On measures to help married LGBTQ+ couples have children, 92.7% agreed.

Respondents supported amending the law to allow LGBTQ+ couples who have registered their marriages under the marriage equality law to use assisted reproductive technology for surrogacy, in the interests of equality and human dignity.

On conditional surrogacy access for foreigners, 80.4% supported allowing foreign married couples to seek surrogacy in Thailand, provided the woman acting as the surrogate has the same nationality as either spouse.

The condition is intended to prevent the commercial exploitation of vulnerable groups.

Another 81.2% supported allowing sperm, eggs and embryos to be exported.

The owners of the sperm, eggs or embryos would be permitted to export them with approval from the Committee on the Protection of Children Born from Assisted Reproductive Technologies, to facilitate access for service users who relocate.

Under the revised bill, 79.6% supported clearly defined fee rates as one measure to help prevent unauthorised procedures outside the regulated system.

Examples include a THB3,000 fee for each surrogacy approval and THB5,000 for each certificate of healthcare facility standards.

The bill would also designate ‘competent officials’ as officials under the Penal Code, enabling them to conduct searches and enforce the law more effectively.

This proposal received 93.5% support.

It would also introduce severe criminal penalties: anyone arranging surrogacy for commercial gain, whether inside or outside Thailand, would face up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to THB2 million, or a fine of up to three times the benefit obtained.

The bill would also impose a fine of up to THB10,000 on anyone who obstructs officials in performing their duties.

The department believes the amendments would not affect state costs because they would retain the structure established under the 2015 law, but would deliver major economic benefits to the medical industry and help strengthen the Thai family institution in contemporary society.

Interested members of the public can help advance what the department described as historic legislation by submitting comments through law.go.th until Friday (July 31, 2026).

Source: Thansettakij