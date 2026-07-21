Tawanchai relinquishes ONE title as Carrillo takes throne

Thai striking star Tawanchai PK Saenchai has relinquished the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship, clearing the way for Scotland’s Nico Carrillo to be elevated from interim champion to the division’s undisputed titleholder.
Tawanchai stepped aside as he continues a lengthy recovery from the broken leg he sustained during his featherweight kickboxing contest against China’s Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 137 on December 19, 2025.
The bout ended after just 52 seconds when Liu’s low kick struck Tawanchai’s leg, leaving the Thai unable to continue. ONE subsequently confirmed that the injury would keep him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.
The prolonged rehabilitation has prevented Tawanchai from defending his Muay Thai title within the expected timeframe, leading ONE to create an interim championship to keep the featherweight division moving.
Carrillo claimed that belt with a unanimous-decision victory over Thailand’s Shadow Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 40 in Bangkok on February 13. The Scottish fighter recovered from a difficult start and scored a decisive fourth-round knockdown on his way to victory.
With Tawanchai now relinquishing the championship, Carrillo moves from interim status to become the undisputed ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion.
Tawanchai described the championship as one of the greatest honours of his career but stressed that his achievements would remain part of his legacy even without the belt.
“Winning this belt was an immense honour, and that honour will always remain with me, whether or not I still hold it,” he wrote on social media.
Under ONE Championship rules, Tawanchai’s decision to relinquish the title means Nico Carrillo has been elevated from interim champion to the undisputed ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion with immediate effect.
The Scottish knockout specialist had held the interim belt before Tawanchai stepped aside, making his promotion to full champion automatic.
Fight fans around the world have meanwhile sent messages of support to Tawanchai PK Saenchai as he continues his recovery, with many hoping to see the Thai star return to the ring and challenge for the title again in the future.