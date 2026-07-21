Luang Prabang hydropower project advances to 72% completion

A joint Lao-Thai inspection has put completion of the Luang Prabang Mekong Hydropower Project at 72%, with power production still expected to start in 2030.

Luang Prabang Television reported that the development is valued at US$5 billion.

Lao Industry and Commerce Minister Malaithong Kommasith and Thai Energy Minister Akanat Promphan led the July 18 visit to construction areas in Chomphet and Pak Ou districts, around 25 kilometres north of Luang Prabang.

They were joined by Dr Soulixay Hongsakhone of the Luang Prabang Provincial Department of Industry and Commerce and officials from both countries.

Discussions covered the construction timetable and the project’s role in advancing the two countries’ clean-energy objectives.