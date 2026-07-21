JRTT investigates concrete testing at Hokkaido rail tunnel

Workers building the Futatsumori Tunnel interfered with equipment used to measure the water content of concrete on three occasions, making the readings appear to meet the required standard, Japan’s railway construction authority said on Tuesday (July 21).

The tunnel is being built by a four-company consortium headed by Tekken Corp. as part of the planned Hokkaido Shinkansen extension.

The new section will run from Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto Station in Hokuto to Sapporo Station in Sapporo, the capital of Japan’s northernmost prefecture.