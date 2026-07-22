Fuel prices rise by 85 satang per litre from July 22

Fuel prices rose by 85 satang per litre across most product categories in Thailand on Wednesday (July 22), following new retail price announcements by PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc.

The revised prices took effect at 5am and apply to most petrol, gasohol and diesel products sold by PTT Station and Bangchak. Selected premium fuels remained unchanged.

The adjustment is equivalent to 0.85 baht, or 85 satang, per litre.

The listed prices are retail rates in Bangkok and do not include the local maintenance tax.

Latest PTT Station fuel prices

Diesel B20: 30.79 baht per litre, up 0.85 baht

Diesel: 35.79 baht per litre, up 0.85 baht

Gasohol E20: 30.79 baht per litre, up 0.85 baht

Gasohol 91: 35.42 baht per litre, up 0.85 baht

Gasohol 95: 35.79 baht per litre, up 0.85 baht

Petrol: 44.78 baht per litre, up 0.85 baht

Super Power gasohol 95: 47.79 baht per litre, unchanged

Super Power X diesel: 50.05 baht per litre, unchanged

Super Power X 99: 49.79 baht per litre, unchanged

Latest Bangchak fuel prices