Oil trader accused of hiding behind nail salon in 800,000-litre fraud case

The Energy Ministry, working with the Department of Energy Business, provincial energy offices nationwide and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), has intensified inspections and enforcement against fuel hoarding and illegal fuel diversion after detecting abnormal trading activity.
Thitipat Chotidechachainan, leader of the ministry’s “Sud-Soi” task force, said a review of data from January to March 2026 found irregularities involving a major oil intermediary, or jobber, in the Central region, particularly in Kanchanaburi province.
The operator allegedly avoided reporting requirements under Section 10 of the Fuel Trade Act B.E. 2543 (2000) by setting up a brokerage company and using a nail salon as a front business to conceal operations and avoid official inspection.
The Sud-Soi task force, together with the Department of Energy Business and provincial energy offices, expanded the investigation by examining fuel transport routes from 170 transport invoices across 23 provinces.
Officials also inspected destination petrol stations, summoned operators for explanations and reviewed information from vehicle-tracking, or GPS, systems.
The investigation found that several destination petrol stations confirmed they had not received the fuel stated in the documents, or had received incomplete quantities. In some cases, including in Ayutthaya province, the destination listed in the documents turned out to be vacant land.
Authorities found 34 suspicious transport invoices, resulting in more than 800,000 litres of fuel disappearing from the system, causing estimated damage of more than 28 million baht.
Based on the evidence gathered, the Energy Ministry held discussions with the Central Investigation Bureau, the Consumer Protection Police Division, the Department of Internal Trade, the Revenue Department and the Customs Department.
The agencies agreed that a complaint should be filed with the CIB, with Pol Colonel Thanathat Sriphiphat assigned to handle the case. The operator is suspected of violating the Fuel Trade Act B.E. 2543 and the Criminal Code.
The Energy Ministry has also coordinated with the Revenue Department and Customs Department to examine other possible offences and expand the investigation to other oil traders that may have engaged in similar practices.
Thitipat stressed that the ministry would continue to crack down on both small and large offenders who exploit legal loopholes for personal gain.
She said the ministry would accelerate the development of information-technology-based inspection systems, while pushing for legal amendments to impose tougher penalties.
The aim is to close loopholes, prevent fuel-related corruption, ensure fairness in the energy system and fully protect the public interest.