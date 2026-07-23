Oil trader accused of hiding behind nail salon in 800,000-litre fraud case

The Energy Ministry, working with the Department of Energy Business, provincial energy offices nationwide and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), has intensified inspections and enforcement against fuel hoarding and illegal fuel diversion after detecting abnormal trading activity.

Thitipat Chotidechachainan, leader of the ministry’s “Sud-Soi” task force, said a review of data from January to March 2026 found irregularities involving a major oil intermediary, or jobber, in the Central region, particularly in Kanchanaburi province.

The operator allegedly avoided reporting requirements under Section 10 of the Fuel Trade Act B.E. 2543 (2000) by setting up a brokerage company and using a nail salon as a front business to conceal operations and avoid official inspection.

The Sud-Soi task force, together with the Department of Energy Business and provincial energy offices, expanded the investigation by examining fuel transport routes from 170 transport invoices across 23 provinces.

Officials also inspected destination petrol stations, summoned operators for explanations and reviewed information from vehicle-tracking, or GPS, systems.