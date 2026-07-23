Singapore retains passport lead as mobility gap reaches record

Twenty years after the Henley Passport Index was launched, an average passport now provides access to 108 destinations without requiring a visa in advance, compared with 58 in 2006.

However, the gap between first and last place has reached a record 170 destinations.

The latest ranking, issued on 21 July as the second edition of 2026, puts Singapore first with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations.

Afghanistan remains last among the 199 passports assessed, with access to 22 destinations, down from 24 in January.

Singapore had also headed the January ranking.

The United Arab Emirates recorded the biggest rise since that edition, advancing three places to join Japan and South Korea in second place.

Passport holders from all three countries can enter 188 destinations.

Sweden ranks third with access to 187 destinations.

Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain share fourth place, each providing access to 186 destinations.