Obscene gestures and racial slurs may lead to criminal insult charges, police warn

Royal Thai Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan has warned that making an obscene gesture or using derogatory language could constitute an offence under Thai law if the person targeted considers the conduct insulting or humiliating.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong was responding on Saturday (July 25) to an incident involving a group of Italian students who allegedly raised their middle fingers and made disparaging remarks while travelling on Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain.

He said the conduct could be considered an offence of insulting another person in their presence if those targeted believed the gestures had demeaned, insulted or harmed them.

The same principle could apply to remarks considered discriminatory towards a person’s race or nationality, he added. Whether an offence had occurred would depend on the circumstances and the wider context of the incident.

He said Thailand and the Royal Thai Police welcomed visitors from all countries, but everyone entering Thailand was required to obey Thai law and respect local culture and traditions.

He also called on government agencies, private organisations and other relevant parties to help foreign visitors understand Thai laws and social customs.

The police spokesman separately warned members of the public against conducting an online witch-hunt targeting the students.

Personal information about members of the group has reportedly been circulated online, while some people have attempted to track them to their hotel and other locations.