Obscene gestures and racial slurs may lead to criminal insult charges, police warn

Royal Thai Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan has warned that making an obscene gesture or using derogatory language could constitute an offence under Thai law if the person targeted considers the conduct insulting or humiliating.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong was responding on Saturday (July 25) to an incident involving a group of Italian students who allegedly raised their middle fingers and made disparaging remarks while travelling on Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain.
He said the conduct could be considered an offence of insulting another person in their presence if those targeted believed the gestures had demeaned, insulted or harmed them.
The same principle could apply to remarks considered discriminatory towards a person’s race or nationality, he added. Whether an offence had occurred would depend on the circumstances and the wider context of the incident.
He said Thailand and the Royal Thai Police welcomed visitors from all countries, but everyone entering Thailand was required to obey Thai law and respect local culture and traditions.
He also called on government agencies, private organisations and other relevant parties to help foreign visitors understand Thai laws and social customs.
The police spokesman separately warned members of the public against conducting an online witch-hunt targeting the students.
Personal information about members of the group has reportedly been circulated online, while some people have attempted to track them to their hotel and other locations.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong urged the public not to engage in such conduct, warning that anyone whose actions amounted to harassment or breached the law could also face prosecution.
He asked the public to leave the matter to those affected and the police, who would handle the case through the proper legal process.
Although most of those involved were minors, Thai law still allows legal proceedings to be brought against young offenders, Trairong said.
Any punishment would be determined according to their ages, the conditions set out under the law and the circumstances of each case.
Those who believe they were insulted or subjected to discriminatory remarks may file a complaint with police and request legal action, he added.