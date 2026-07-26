Tokyo diners line up for grilled eel on midsummer Day of the Ox

Chefs at Yatsumeya Nishimura’s Meguro outlet were already at work at 4am on Sunday (July 26), preparing more than 1,200 eel fillets for customers marking Japan’s midsummer Day of the Ox.

Experienced staff coated the eel in the restaurant’s secret sauce before grilling it over charcoal, while queues grew from early morning outside kabayaki shops and restaurants across Tokyo despite scorching temperatures.

For the occasion, Yatsumeya Nishimura offered takeaway service only.