Cabinet to consider tighter standards for power banks and lithium batteries

Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said he is preparing to submit a draft ministerial regulation to the Cabinet to designate nickel-based batteries, lithium-based batteries and power banks as controlled products.
Under the proposal, any products manufactured, imported or sold in Thailand must first be certified under Thai Industrial Standards, or TIS, before entering the market.
The measure is intended to update safety standards in line with technological changes, as batteries and power banks are now widely used in mobile phones, portable computers and various electronic devices.
Incidents involving batteries catching fire or exploding have continued to occur from time to time, causing damage to people’s lives and property.
The review is based on the international IEC 62133 standard and separates battery standards into two categories according to usage: TIS 62133 Part 1-2022 for nickel-based batteries and TIS 62133 Part 2-2022 for lithium-based batteries.
The ministry will also update TIS 2879-2024 for power banks so that the overall standards framework is connected and aligned with international practice.
The key substance of the new standards is stricter safety testing. Products will be required to pass tests covering protection against over-discharge, resistance to vibration, tolerance of high temperatures, and heat generated from repeated charging.
They must also clearly display product information and usage warnings to strengthen consumer protection.
“If the Cabinet approves the proposal, the three standards are expected to take effect by mid-2027. There will be a transition period to allow operators to adjust production, import procedures and licence applications under the new standards. Existing licence holders may apply for an extension where necessary, but not beyond one year after the standards take effect,” Varawut said.
The upgraded standards are expected to raise the quality of Thai products, reduce problems caused by substandard goods, and strengthen the competitiveness of Thai industry in global markets.
The Industry Ministry will accelerate public communication, facilitate operators, and tighten inspections to prevent low-quality products from entering the market.
The enforcement of the new standards is also expected to encourage manufacturers and importers to upgrade production processes in line with international standards.
This would improve confidence in Thai products, support the growth of the battery, electronics and future energy supply-chain industries, and help build consumer trust while reducing long-term damage costs from accidents caused by poor-quality products.