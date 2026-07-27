Cabinet to consider tighter standards for power banks and lithium batteries

Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said he is preparing to submit a draft ministerial regulation to the Cabinet to designate nickel-based batteries, lithium-based batteries and power banks as controlled products.

Under the proposal, any products manufactured, imported or sold in Thailand must first be certified under Thai Industrial Standards, or TIS, before entering the market.

The measure is intended to update safety standards in line with technological changes, as batteries and power banks are now widely used in mobile phones, portable computers and various electronic devices.

Incidents involving batteries catching fire or exploding have continued to occur from time to time, causing damage to people’s lives and property.

The review is based on the international IEC 62133 standard and separates battery standards into two categories according to usage: TIS 62133 Part 1-2022 for nickel-based batteries and TIS 62133 Part 2-2022 for lithium-based batteries.

The ministry will also update TIS 2879-2024 for power banks so that the overall standards framework is connected and aligned with international practice.