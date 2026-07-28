Camels die as African temperatures surge past 50C

Ethiopian herder loses eight calves

Ali Umer, a camel herder in Ethiopia, said he lost eight calves in only one month because the heat had become too severe for them to withstand.

“Even the wind that once brought cool air now carries stifling heat,” he said.

Umer described camels developing blisters on their feet after walking across intensely hot sand. Their eyes watered continuously, while the skin on their bellies was burned when they knelt on the ground, causing their hair to fall out.

The injuries show how temperatures above 50C can overcome even the physical and physiological protections that allow camels to survive in desert environments.

Camel losses rise across the region

Reports from Kenya indicate that the number of camels dying from heat has risen by more than 15% over the past two years.

Separate research in Somalia found that nearly 46% of camel-owning households had experienced camel deaths, with the rate reaching about 73% in some areas. The Somali research measured the proportion of households reporting drought-related losses rather than a nationwide mortality rate among all camels.

Dr Mohammed Bengoumi, a camel specialist with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, warned that the danger increased sharply once temperatures exceeded the animals’ normal comfort range.

“The risk of heat stress rises significantly when temperatures in the Sahara exceed 50C. Combined with shortages of vegetation and water, camels cannot recover quickly enough,” he said.

Sources: Bangkokbiznews, CRBC News