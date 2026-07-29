Consumers council flags 50 Bangkok condos over emergency access

The Thailand Consumers Council has named 50 condominium projects in Bangkok that it says may not comply with building-control requirements governing roads or open areas around high-rise buildings.
The surrounding space is intended to allow fire engines and rescue vehicles to reach buildings and provide sufficient room for emergency equipment to be deployed during fires, building collapses or other disasters.
The council said it had previously submitted the list to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration for review and called for urgent regulatory action. Follow-up inspections found that many projects had yet to make the changes needed to meet the requirements, it alleged.
Some projects reported that corrective work had been completed, but the council alleged that repeat site inspections identified the same concerns.
Under building-control law, buildings taller than 23 metres, those with eight storeys or more, or those with more than 10,000 square metres of usable floor space must provide a road or surrounding area at least six metres wide.
The space must allow fire engines and rescue vehicles to reach the building and enable emergency equipment to be set up during a fire or disaster.
The council said the requirement was not simply a building-design standard but an important measure intended to reduce loss of life and property during emergencies.
Previous fires and building collapses had demonstrated that the speed at which rescue personnel could reach an affected site was a key factor in assisting victims, it added.
Where access routes around a building do not meet the required standard, fire engines may be unable to reach the site or deploy equipment effectively. This could delay the emergency response and increase risks to residents.
The list includes luxury condominiums and large-scale developments in several prominent areas of Bangkok. The council identified the following 50 projects as potentially falling short of the requirements: