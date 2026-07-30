Thailand and Lithuania Forge Closer Ties in Historic Ministerial Visit

THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2026
Thailand and Lithuania Forge Closer Ties in Historic Ministerial Visit

Lithuanian Foreign Minister visits Bangkok for the first time in 22 years to boost trade, technology and ASEAN cooperation

  • The meeting in Bangkok marks the first official visit to Thailand by a Lithuanian Foreign Minister in 22 years, a significant diplomatic milestone.
  • The two nations identified key areas for future collaboration, including trade and investment, life sciences, cybersecurity, and education.
  • Thailand sought Lithuania's backing for its bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and to enhance overall Thailand-EU cooperation.

 

 

Thailand and Lithuania have taken a significant step toward deeper bilateral relations following high-level talks in Bangkok between senior officials from both nations.

 

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, hosted official bilateral discussions with Kęstutis Budrys, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, during his official visit to Thailand.

 

Thailand and Lithuania Forge Closer Ties in Historic Ministerial Visit

 

The visit marks a major diplomatic milestone, being the first official visit to Thailand by a Lithuanian Foreign Minister in 22 years.

 

It is also Budrys's inaugural official visit to an ASEAN member state following Lithuania's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) at the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Post Ministerial Conferences (AMM/PMC) in Manila.
 

 

Thailand and Lithuania Forge Closer Ties in Historic Ministerial Visit

Thailand and Lithuania Forge Closer Ties in Historic Ministerial Visit

 


During the meeting, both ministers explored avenues to strengthen bilateral relations and broaden cooperation across sectors featuring shared interests and complementary strengths. Key areas identified for future collaboration include:

  • Trade and Investment
  • Life Sciences
  • Cybersecurity
  • Education

 

 

 

Thailand and Lithuania Forge Closer Ties in Historic Ministerial Visit

 

In addition to economic partnerships, the Thai side sought Lithuania's backing on two strategic fronts: enhancing overall Thailand-European Union cooperation and supporting Thailand's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Both delegations also used the platform to exchange views on pressing regional developments.

 

Thailand and Lithuania Forge Closer Ties in Historic Ministerial Visit

 

Following the morning's bilateral talks and a formal luncheon, the Lithuanian foreign minister travelled to Government House to pay a courtesy call on Anutin Charnvirakul, prime minister of Thailand, further cementing the diplomatic dialogue between the two countries.

 

 

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