Thailand and Lithuania Forge Closer Ties in Historic Ministerial Visit

Thailand and Lithuania have taken a significant step toward deeper bilateral relations following high-level talks in Bangkok between senior officials from both nations.

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, hosted official bilateral discussions with Kęstutis Budrys, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, during his official visit to Thailand.

The visit marks a major diplomatic milestone, being the first official visit to Thailand by a Lithuanian Foreign Minister in 22 years.

It is also Budrys's inaugural official visit to an ASEAN member state following Lithuania's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) at the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Post Ministerial Conferences (AMM/PMC) in Manila.

