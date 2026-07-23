Thailand and China Strengthen Ties with Expanded Media Deal

THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2026
Thailand and China Strengthen Ties with Expanded Media Deal

PRD and CGTN forge deeper cooperation on AI journalism, accessible content, film production, and cross-border broadcasting

  • Thailand's Government Public Relations Department (PRD) and China's CGTN are deepening their media cooperation through an expanded Memorandum of Understanding.
  • The partnership involves exchanging TV, radio, and documentary content, with a new focus on providing accessible media for audiences with hearing or visual impairments.
  • Personnel will be exchanged for specialized training on modern media challenges, including the use of AI in journalism and methods for fake news verification.
  • The agreement also opens the door for future collaboration on creative projects such as film and television commercial production.

 

 

PRD and CGTN forge deeper cooperation on AI journalism, accessible content, film production, and cross-border broadcasting.

 

Thailand and China are set to deepen their media cooperation following a high-level meeting between senior broadcasting officials aimed at transforming institutional partnerships into concrete results.

 

Sudruetai Lertkasem, Director-General of Thailand’s Government Public Relations Department (PRD), met with An Xiaoyu, Executive Editor of CGTN (China Global Television Network) and Director of the Asia-Africa Center at China Media Group (CMG), to advance an expanded Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations.

 

Thailand and China Strengthen Ties with Expanded Media Deal

 

During the discussions, the PRD expressed gratitude to CMG for its continued support in supplying television programmes and documentaries. These productions are broadcast via Thailand's NBT and the OTT platform PRDee, with additional content currently being selected for Thai translation, dubbing, and subtitling.
 

 

Thailand and China Strengthen Ties with Expanded Media Deal


To promote equal access to information, the PRD requested more accessible content specifically tailored for audiences who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as those who are blind or visually impaired.

 

Thailand and China Strengthen Ties with Expanded Media Deal

 

Both sides also covered plans to revive radio programme exchanges, including popular English- and Chinese-language shows such as Takeaway Chinese, alongside programming that spotlights contemporary Chinese culture.

 

On the technological and professional front, the delegates agreed to exchange personnel for specialised training. This will focus on AI applications in journalism and fake news verification, helping media professionals prepare for a fast-changing digital landscape.
 

 

Thailand and China Strengthen Ties with Expanded Media Deal

 


Furthermore, CMG shared its strategic plans to expand into film, advertising, short dramas, and digital platforms. CMG praised Thai film and television commercial production for its high levels of creativity and originality, expressing keen interest in future collaboration on creative media projects.

 

Thailand and China Strengthen Ties with Expanded Media Deal

 

This partnership reflects a shared commitment between Thailand and China to strengthen media exchange, accessibility, and innovation, ultimately connecting audiences across both countries through quality content.
 

 

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