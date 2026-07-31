Georgia travel safety: what visitors should know in 2026

Questions about safety in Georgia have drawn attention following the unexplained death of Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo at a hotel in central Tbilisi.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under examination and do not by themselves establish the general level of risk facing visitors to the country.

Georgia has become a growing destination for travellers attracted by the Caucasus Mountains, historic towns and wine-making traditions linking Europe and Asia.

Official travel guidance continues to describe crime levels across most of the country as low. The United States classifies Georgia at Level 1, advising travellers to exercise normal precautions, while Australia gives comparable advice.

A perception-based Numbeo index placed Georgia 21st among countries and territories listed in its 2026 safety ranking, with a score of 73.8. The figures are based on responses submitted by website users rather than official crime records, meaning they should not be described as a definitive international crime ranking.